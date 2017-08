The federal opposition leader has rejected government suggestions he could have citizenship issues, saying he has been clear of British ties since 2006.

Bill Shorten says he is not a "secret English agent" and renounced his British ties in 2006.

The opposition leader, whose father was born in England, has been accused by the government of not being forthright in relation to the citizenship issue that has engulfed seven MPs.

"I renounced my citizenship in 2006 - there is no whiff of evidence of anything to the contrary," Mr Shorten told reporters in Sydney on Monday.