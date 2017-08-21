Cameron Smith iced his breakout US PGA Tour season with a top-10 at the Wyndham Championship leaving him in a strong position for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

An SOS call bringing his Queensland-based coach to the US has paid off bigtime for young Australian golfer Cameron Smith.

Smith will head into his maiden US PGA Tour playoffs campaign buoyed by a sizzling regular-season finish and a better points ranking than illustrious countrymen Jason Day and Adam Scott

It comes after he fired a seven-under-par 63, the equal-lowest round of the Wyndham Championship, to finish in a tie for seventh at 15-under on Sunday - seven shots behind winner Henrik Stenson.

A worried Smith only added the tournament to his schedule at the last minute and rushed coach Grant Field to North Carolina after missing five cuts from his previous six events.

Now the 24-year-old Queenslander is set up for a real crack in the tour's $US35 million post-season after finishing 40th in the FedEx Cup points standings.

Marc Leishman is the leading Australian in 14th with Smith second then Day (49 points), Scott (66), Rod Pampling (70) and Geoff Ogilvy (116)

The four-tournament FedEx Cup playoffs begin with the top-125 finishers qualifying for this week's Northern Trust event in New York.

The fields then reduce for another two events before the top-30 advance to the Tour Championship finale, where the $US10 million bonus is awarded to the leading points scorer.

"It's massive for me, really. It's something we work towards all year, so from a good position I really want to finish strong and make the Tour Championship," Smith told AAP.

He paid tribute to his coach Field, who only arrived at North Carolina's Sedgefield Country Club on Monday.

"Grant came in for emergency work and now my confidence is huge going into the playoffs," said Smith.

Ogilvy staved off an early end to his season, with a tie for 16th at the Wyndham lifting his points standing enough to ensure a start at Northern Trust.

Using a one-time career money list exemption this season after failing to keep his Tour card last year, 2006 US Open winner Ogilvy went into Wyndham ranked precariously at 125th.

"I didn't realise how much I wanted it until I turned up this week and felt how I felt on the first tee," said Ogilvy.

"It was a very difficult thing to do and I guess what the situation proved to me is how much I wanted to still be here."

Scott is to forgo the first two playoffs to be with wife Marie for the birth of the couple's second child in Australia.

Fellow Australians Matt Jones and Steven Bowditch bombed out in their season finales.

Jones could have made the top-125 with a strong showing but fell to 152nd and will have to contest the secondary Web.com finals, where he can win his way back to the main tour.

After making just two cuts from 27 events and earning only $US24,650, two-time tour winner Bowditch's tie for 64th at Wyndham left him well outside the top-200 who make the Web finals.

But as a former fully exempt Tour member this seasonr, he will have a complete Web.com tour card for 2018.

Youngsters Brett Drewitt and Curtis Luck, as well as veterans Cameron Percy, Jones and Stuart Appleby will also play the secondary finals.

FEDEX CUP: AUSTRALIAN FINISHES

Marc Leishman (14)

Cameron Smith (40)

Jason Day (49)

Adam Scott (66)

Rod Pampling (70)

Geoff Ogilvy (116)

Aaron Baddeley (138; exempt for 2018)

Cameron Percy (144)

Matt Jones (152)

Greg Chalmers (173; exempt for 2018)

Stuart Appleby (192)

Brett Drewitt (196)

Robert Allenby (226)

Steven Bowditch (T231)

Curtis Luck (153 non-member points; equal to 174th)

Ryan Ruffels (38 non-member points; equal to (222nd)