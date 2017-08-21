It's believed the terrorist cell behind the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks in Spain planned a much bigger attack, with 120 gas canisters found in a house.

Spanish police have discovered 120 gas canisters in a house in Alcanar believed to be the bomb-making laboratory of the terrorist cell responsible for the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said on Sunday that the canisters were found in the house that was destroyed on Wednesday in an explosion that left two people dead.

The incident likely threw a wrench in the cell's strategy, which was planned for some time, police said.

Thirteen people were killed and more than 120 injured in an attack on Barcelona's popular Las Ramblas boulevard last week. A woman died hours later in a foiled attack in the coastal town of Cambrils.