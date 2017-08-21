The AFL umpires department has admitted umpires made two dubious calls in Sydney's thrilling win over Adelaide.

Buddy's brilliant goal shouldn't have happened and Sam Reid shouldn't have been in a position to kick a crucial goal late in Sydney's thrilling three-point win over Adelaide.

On Monday, AFL umpires chief Hayden Kennedy admitted Lance Franklin "probably" ran too far on his way to scoring a breathtaking third-quarter goal at Adelaide Oval.

To rub salt into the Crows' wounds Kennedy conceded a pivotal 50m penalty paid against Eddie Betts that led to Reid's goal was the wrong call by the umpire.

Reid kicked a goal to narrow the Swans' deficit to three points in the dying minutes of the game before Tom Papley sealed a memorable win for the visitors over the ladder leaders.

Betts was penalised when he tackled Callum Mills, who played on quickly after taking a mark just outside Adelaide's attacking 50m.

"What we would have liked in that situation would be the umpire quickly call play on," Kennedy said.

"What we saw was Mills control the ball, and in our belief, he then made an effort to play on.

"The expectation from us is when Callum did go forward on the mark and go through the play-on motion, our expectation as a group is to call play on."

Adelaide can't feel too aggrieved after they came out on the right side of a 28-14 free kick count, but it is rare for the umpiring department to admit they probably got two calls wrong in the same match.

Franklin's long run and goal with a hapless defender in tow was remarkably similar to his goal of the year against Essendon in 2010.

Except Buddy should have been pinged for running too far.

"I think if you go slo-mo, I think he's probably closer to the 20m than (the allowed) 15," Kennedy said.

"That's a fact, but live, I think it would be really hard for the umpire to tell if he's run over the 15.

"(But) it still could be (goal of the year), because we didn't pay a free kick."