A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter over a fatal crash in Adelaide's north.

A 13-year-old boy has also been arrested and is being interviewed about the hit-and-run, police say.

The arrests relate to the death of a 40-year-old woman at Parafield on Sunday morning when an allegedly stolen 4WD slammed into her small sedan.