Cricket Australia has announced the schedule for this summer's Sheffield Shield, with Test stars set to feature in the opening three rounds prior to the Ashes.

Steve Smith and his Test teammates are set to feature in three Sheffield Shield games prior to the Ashes, including a season-opening round under lights.

The Shield season will start on October 26 with day-night games in Brisbane and Perth.

Smith will have a chance to tweak his pink-ball tactics in a clash between NSW and South Australia at Adelaide Oval that starts on October 27.

Many players involved in that fixture will return to the venue for the inaugural day-night Ashes Test that starts on December 2.

Test stars will also take part in Shield rounds starting on November 4 and November 13 before assembling in Brisbane for the first Ashes Test that starts on November 23.

Dukes balls will again be used during the second half of the Shield season, while concussion substitutes are set to be adopted for the first time in the first-class competition.

The Shield season will stop during the Big Bash League and resume on February 8.

It means some domestic players will have just three days to switch formats, with the BBL final to be held on February 4.

A Cricket Australia XI designed to develop young players will again contest the domestic one-day competition alongside the six states.

The one-day cup starts on September 27, with Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart all hosting games.

The one-day final will be held on October 21 at Bellerive, while the Shield decider will start on March 23.