US President Donald Trump will lay out the strategy for the war in Afghanistan in his first television address to the American people.

President Donald Trump is to lay out the US strategy for the war in Afghanistan in a prime-time television address to the American people, the White House says.

A White House statement said Trump, at Fort Myer near Washington, will "provide an update on the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia" on Monday night at 9pm.

Trump and his national security team met on Friday at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland to reach agreement on a strategy.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that he had made a decision. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, travelling in Afghanstan on Sunday, also said Trump had reached a decision. Mattis declined to discuss specifics before Trump's announcement.

It will be Trump's first formal address to the nation as president, and it follows a period of isolation for Trump following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

with AP