The latest Newspoll found 67 per cent of respondents "definitely will" vote in the poll, to get underway from mid-September pending a High Court challenge.

Fifteen per cent said they probably will fill out the ballot while three per cent are planning to abstain.

Support for same-sex marriage remains relatively unchanged from a survey last September, with 63 per cent of those polled saying they would vote 'yes' - compared to 62 per cent a year ago.

Nearly half of the 1675 respondents say they support the postal ballot, similar to an Essential poll last week.