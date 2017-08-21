The United States have retained the Solheim Cup after Gerina Piller sealed it with a 3-up win over Florentyna Parker.

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won singles matches to help the US beat Europe in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3-up over Florentyna Parker with three to play. The Americans also won the Cup in 2015 and are 10-5 in the biennial tournament.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1-up after Hall missed a four-foot par putt on the 18th hole.

Lexi Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved Karine Icher.