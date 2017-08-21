The US and South Korea are expected to ignore threats from North Korea and being joint military exercises.

The US and South Korea are set to begin an 11-day joint military exercise, despite threats from North Korea.

The Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise will bring together as many as 50,000 South Korean soldiers and approximately 17,500 US service members for a computer simulation of war on the Korean Peninsula.

The exercise is "to make certain that we're ready to defend South Korea and our allies," US Defence Secretary James Mattis told reporters on Sunday.

The war games take place every year and invariably anger Pyongyang, which views such drills as a rehearsal for an invasion.

The number of US troops participating this year is lower than last year. Mattis denied that it had been scaled back in response to recent events.

The exercises also are taking place under increased tensions, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the waters near the US island territory of Guam in the Pacific but then retracted the plan.

The US military newspaper Stars and Stripes spoke of "heightened fears that this year's UFG exercise may spark a new crisis" after Kim left open his threat to fire missiles into waters near Guam.

US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" after Pyongyang's latest missile tests and tweeted that "military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

In an editorial published on Sunday, the official North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun criticised the joint military exercise as an "expression of enmity," adding that no one can guarantee "that the exercise won't lead to hostilities."

"If the United States is lost in a fantasy that war on the peninsula is at somebody else's door far away from them across the Pacific, it is far more mistaken than ever," it also said.