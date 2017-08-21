* Citizens of 34 countries including Australia, England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Canada, the US, France and China.
* identified as British/Australian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Spanish/Argentine, Canadian, Belgian and American.
1 Julian Cadman - seven-year-old dual British-Australian national on holiday with his mother Jom Cadman, who was injured in the attack.
2 Bruno Gulotta - 35-year-old Italian on holiday with his partner and two children.
3 Elke Vanbockrijck - 44-year-old Belgian on holiday with her husband and two sons, 10 and 14.
4 Luca Russo - 25-year-old Italian believed to have been in the city with his girlfriend.
5 Francisco Lopez Rodriguez - 57-year-old Spaniard died at the scene after being hit by the van.
6 Javier Martinez - three-year-old grand-nephew of Francisco Lopez Rodriguez.
7 Jared Tucker - 42-year-old American reportedly on an anniversary trip with his wife.
8 Pepita Codina - 75-year-old Spaniard who was a hairdresser.
9 Ian Moore Wilson - a Canadian; his wife Valerie was injured in the attack.
10 Carmen Lopardo - 80-year-old Italian who had emigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was on holiday.
11 Silvina Alejandra Pereyra - 40-year-old Argentine-Spanish dual citizen had lived in Barcelona for the past 10 years.
12 & 13 Names of a grandmother and granddaughter from Portugal have not been released.
14 Ana Maria Suarez - 61-year-old Spaniard was the sole fatality in the attack in the seaside resort of Cambrils; her husband and sister were also injured.