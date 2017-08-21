At least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured in the terror attacks in Spain, with those affected hailing from all over the world.

* Citizens of 34 countries including Australia, England, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Canada, the US, France and China.

* identified as British/Australian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Spanish/Argentine, Canadian, Belgian and American.

1 Julian Cadman - seven-year-old dual British-Australian national on holiday with his mother Jom Cadman, who was injured in the attack.

2 Bruno Gulotta - 35-year-old Italian on holiday with his partner and two children.

3 Elke Vanbockrijck - 44-year-old Belgian on holiday with her husband and two sons, 10 and 14.

4 Luca Russo - 25-year-old Italian believed to have been in the city with his girlfriend.

5 Francisco Lopez Rodriguez - 57-year-old Spaniard died at the scene after being hit by the van.

6 Javier Martinez - three-year-old grand-nephew of Francisco Lopez Rodriguez.

7 Jared Tucker - 42-year-old American reportedly on an anniversary trip with his wife.

8 Pepita Codina - 75-year-old Spaniard who was a hairdresser.

9 Ian Moore Wilson - a Canadian; his wife Valerie was injured in the attack.

10 Carmen Lopardo - 80-year-old Italian who had emigrated to Argentina in 1950 and was on holiday.

11 Silvina Alejandra Pereyra - 40-year-old Argentine-Spanish dual citizen had lived in Barcelona for the past 10 years.

12 & 13 Names of a grandmother and granddaughter from Portugal have not been released.

14 Ana Maria Suarez - 61-year-old Spaniard was the sole fatality in the attack in the seaside resort of Cambrils; her husband and sister were also injured.