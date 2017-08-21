Vocus has ceased discussions with suitors Affinity Equity Partners and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, saying they were unable to support the buy on the board's terms.

Australia's fourth-biggest telecommunications company Vocus has ended a $2.2 billion bidding war for the company, saying the two suitors were unable to support the buy on the board's terms.

The telecom operator said discussions between Asian private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners and US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, who both individually put forward a $3.50 a share proposal for the company earlier this year, had ceased after it became clear during due diligence the bidders were unable to support the buy.

Vocus chairman David Spence said the company's 2018 full-year outlook, which forecasts revenue growth to between $1.9 billion and $2 billion, was an important factor in the board's decision to end the sale process.