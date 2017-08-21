Wallabies winger Henry Speight says players need to show more pride in their performance after Saturday's Bledisloe Cup humiliation.

Wallabies players didn't need a spray from coach Michael Cheika or any of their teammates to understand the magnitude of their Bledisloe Cup horror show, winger Henry Speight says.

The Australian team sat through a sobering video review session on Monday before resuming preparations for Saturday's second Test against New Zealand in Dunedin.

It will take a turnaround of unprecedented proportions for the Wallabies to keep the series alive after Saturday's stunning 54-34 capitulation in Sydney.

Speight, who contributed to the side's defensive malaise with five missed tackles, said players were under no illusions as to how much ground they have to make up after one of the worst performances in recent memory.

"A lot of harsh truths didn't have to be said," Speight told reporters in Christchurch, where the team is training until Thursday.

"Us as individuals and us as players can be the harshest on ourselves.

"We knew that first half especially is a standard that is not acceptable and that in itself is a big reality check for us players.

"We didn't need much of the coaches or much video for that be brought to face for us.

"It's for us to take a bit more pride and take individual action and do whatever is necessary to fix that."

Several personnel changes are likely for the clash at the indoor Forsyth Barr Stadium, with outside centre Samu Kerevi and debutant winger Curtis Rona in danger of being cut after sub-standard defensive displays.

Dane Haylett-Petty is expected to be available after missing last week with a bicep injury and will come into calculations.

Tevita Kuridrani is also a strong chance to replace Kerevi, who was rusty in his first match since recovering from the ankle injury he sustained while playing for the Queensland Reds in early June.