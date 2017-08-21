Kevin Walters says he would have reservations about taking on the Gold Coast head coach role. (AAP)

Speaking before Neil Henry was shown the door, Queensland coach Kevin Walters questioned if the timing was right for him to take over the Gold Coast NRL team.

Speaking before Neil Henry was shown the door on Monday afternoon, the Queensland State of Origin coach questioned whether now would be an ideal time to enter the NRL frame.

The Titans confirmed on Monday they planned to have a new coach in place by the start of the pre-season in November, while assistants Craig Hodges and Terry Matterson would take over in the short term.

Walters is one of the best-credentialled coaches available on the open market, given his time as an assistant to both Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett, and his two series wins as a Maroons mentor.

The Queensland Rugby League has also conceded they would release him from the final year of his contract if he was successful in applying for the Titans role.

But Walters himself wasn't so sure when questioned on Monday morning.

"I'm happy doing what I'm doing to be honest with the QRL stuff," Walters told Sky Sports Radio.

"I've still got some good work to do there - a lot of work to do there.

"I'm enjoying my stuff with Fox League. I'm just not sure the timing is right for me to step into the big bad world of NRL coaching.

"It's a pretty vicious old world in there sometimes if you don't get it right."

Walters has long-held aspirations of an NRL head-coaching role.

And while he said he still had that desire, he indicated he would be selective in which club he would want to lead.

"I think it is important that if you're put your big toe into the water and have a good crack at it that you've got to pick the right club," Walters said.

"But having said that though, there are only so many jobs around."

If Walters isn't the man to replace Henry, interim coach Hodges could also have the inside running to keep the position, given he coached halfback Ash Taylor to an under-20s grand final at Brisbane in 2014.

If the Titans look elsewhere, under-contract Canterbury coach Des Hasler could become a target if he was to face a similar fate at the Bulldogs at the end of the year.

Penrith assistant Garth Brennan and Melbourne counterpart Adam O'Brien are also considered NRL coaches-in-waiting, while Queensland assistant Anthony Seibold could also be a favourable option.