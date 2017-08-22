U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. (AAP)

Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani welcomed US President Donald Trump's new strategy for the war in Afghanistan on Tuesday, which would remove timelines for withdrawal of remaining foreign troops.

"I am grateful to President Trump and the American people for this affirmation of support [...] for our joint struggle to rid the region from the threat of terrorism," Ghani declared in a statement.

He said the new strategy would increase the capacity of the training mission for Afghan national security forces, including enhancing its fledgling air force and doubling the size of the Afghan special forces.

The US president didn't give a timeline or specifics about the expected troop surge, although it's believed it will involve about 4,000 extra troops.

"I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will," Mr Trump said.

Australia's Defence Minister Marise Payne insists that no request for additional troops has yet been made from the United States and that Australia will not be changing its role in Afghanistan.