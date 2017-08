Packaging giant Amcor has more than doubled its full-year profit, to $US597 million, but its revenue for the period was down 3.4 per cent at $US9.1 billion.

Global packaging company Amcor has more than doubled its full-year statutory profit to $US597 million ($A752 million), from last year's $US244.1 million.

Revenue from ordinary activities for the 12-months to June 30 was down 3.4 per cent to $US9.1 billion, from $9.42 billion in the prior corresponding period.

It declared an unfranked final dividend of 23.5 US cents per share, up from 22 cents last year.