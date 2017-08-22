Athletics - American distance runner Flanagan gets silver medal from 2008 Olympics

Flanagan was the bronze medallist in the 10,000 metres at the Beijing Games until second-placed finisher Elvan Abeylegesse was disqualified in March after a re-test of a 2007 sample showed positive for the banned steroid stanozolol.

The USOC and USA Track & Field said Flanagan, who preferred not to have an official ceremony, received her silver medal at her home in Portland, Oregon, earlier on Monday.

"Receiving my proper medal and having the record books changed is a dream come true," Flanagan, said in a statement.

"I greatly appreciate the USOC's efforts to host a more formal medal ceremony in my honour, but with my coach and my family, I have decided to forego that option and instead celebrate in private.

"This news, and receiving my medal, are all that I need to feel incredibly fulfilled and happy."

The 2008 bronze medal previously owned by Flanagan, 36, has been returned to the IOC.

