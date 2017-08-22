Defence Minister Marise Payne has flagged talks with the US on Australia's role in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump unveiled his new war blueprint.

The Turnbull government has left the door open to Australia increasing its military commitment to Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump unveiled his new war blueprint.

"We will examine the president's statement, consider any expectations of counterpart nations and engage in discussion with the US on those matters," Defence Minister Marise Payne told AAP.

In May, the government made a modest boost of 30 to Australia's train, advisory, and assistance mission, bringing our total troop numbers to 300.