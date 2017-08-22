The Australian team for the first Test in Bangladesh has been largely settled after their tour match was called off.

Australia are unlikely to spring any selection surprises after losing the chance to tune up for Sunday's first Test in Bangladesh.

The Australian camp's preparations for the series-opener in Dhaka were thrown off course when a waterlogged ground forced the cancellation of a tour match scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Parts of the venue in Fatullah, on the outskirts of Dhaka, were flooded with contaminated water from nearby factories, and it was deemed unsuitable after inspection by the Australians on Monday.

Steve Smith's men will line up for the two-Test series with a three-day intra-squad game in Darwin the only recent hitout under their belts.

That has meant precious few opportunities for those on the cusp to show their worth, making it even more unlikely that a dark horse such as uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson will be picked in Dhaka.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar is instead expected to partner Nathan Lyon.

Just one other change is expected from the team that drew with India in the third Test in Ranchi and lost the fourth Test by eight wickets, with Usman Khawaja replacing Shaun Marsh at No.3.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are set to remain the sole pacemen in the absence of injured spearhead Mitchell Starc, while allrounder Glenn Maxwell is expected to hold his No.6 spot.

"We obviously haven't played too much, so we're fairly settled in where we want to go," coach Darren Lehmann said.

"That decision will be made later, once we start to have a look at the Test wicket and the conditions.

"Most likely, I think we'll play two spinners."

The team will train in Dhaka for the rest of the week but risk being underdone and potentially ripe for the picking for their first Test on Bangladeshi soil since 2006.

Australia have not won a Test series on the subcontinent since beating Sri Lanka 1-0 in 2011.

AUSTRALIA'S SUBCONTINENT TEST EXPERIENCE

* BATSMEN: David Warner (64 Tests, 13 in Asia), Matt Renshaw (Eight Tests, four in Asia), Usman Khawaja (23 Tests, four in Asia), Steve Smith (54 Tests, 11 in Asia), Peter Handscomb (Eight Tests, four in Asia), Glenn Maxwell (Five Tests, all in Asia), Matthew Wade (20 Tests, seven in Asia)

* BOWLERS: Pat Cummins (Three Tests, two in Asia), Ashton Agar (Two Tests, none in Asia), Josh Hazlewood (30 Tests, seven in Asia), Nathan Lyon (67 Tests, 15 in Asia)

* IN THE WINGS: Jackson Bird (Eight Tests, none in Asia), Hilton Cartwright (One Test, none in Asia), Mitchell Swepson (uncapped).

* Based on likely XI for First Test in Dhaka