Axed Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has urged Titans fans to stick with the club despite his controversial axing with two games remaining in the NRL season.

Club boss Graham Annesley announced Henry's sacking on Monday, amid reports of a rift between the coach and star player Jarryd Hayne among other issues.

Henry, who was at the club on Tuesday to tie up loose ends, said the Gold Coast community needed to stick with the club.

"I am saddened not to be able to continue to work for them to produce a team that they can all be proud of," he said in a statement provided to the ABC.

"But also, I encourage them to stick with the club and support the players.

"The Gold Coast is a rugby league heartland and deserves a team to cheer for."