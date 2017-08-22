The Australian Bankers Association is threatening to take South Australia to the High Court over its banks levy.

"The South Australian government will face a High Court challenge if it introduces its proposed bank tax," Australian Bankers Association chief executive Anna Bligh said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Weatherill Labor government hopes to raise $370 million over four years from ANZ, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, NAB and Macquarie Bank based on their liabilities across the country.

Ms Bligh said there was no justification for the tax because the banks "are already the nation's largest taxpayers, contributing $14 billion in taxes last year".

"Banks are campaigning against the tax because it is not in the interests of South Australians and they are prepared to fight it in court," she said.

"Other states will also face a constitutional challenge in the High Court if they propose to single out banks for new taxes."

Recent polls of South Australian voters and business owners showed widespread opposition to the tax and concern about its impact on jobs, Ms Bligh said.

The state government's controversial bank levy - which is similar to one announced by the Turnbull government in this year's federal budget - passed parliament's lower house earlier in August.

The bill now goes before the upper house, where the Liberals have vowed to strike it down, possibly with the support of crossbench MPs.

Premier Jay Weatherill has previously stared down the banking industry's attacks, declaring the sector had "entirely lost its moral compass".

He has said lobbying by the banks against the levy is a "dishonest campaign" and a "corruption of democracy".