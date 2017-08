Resources giant BHP Billiton has swung to a $US5.9 billion profit, compared to a $US6.4 billion loss a year earlier.

BHP Billiton has swung to a full-year year profit of $US5.89 billion ($A7.42 billion), from a loss a year earlier, but missed analyst forecasts for a profit of around $US7 billion.

Revenue for the year to June 30 rose 24 per cent to to $US38.28 billion, helped by stronger iron ore, coal and oil prices.

The company has declared a fully-franked final dividend of 43 US cents a share, up from 14 US cents a year ago.