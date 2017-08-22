The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals by three officials who have been issued life bans from the sport.

Life bans for the son of former IAAF President Lamine Diack and Russia's former top track and field official have been upheld in a doping and bribery case.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed appeals by Papa Massata Diack and former IAAF treasurer Valentin Balakhnichev against bans by the governing body.

A coach, Alexei Melnikov, who led Russia's long-distance running program, also had his ban confirmed.

The IAAF ethics panel imposed life bans in January 2016 for an alleged conspiracy to extort money from Russian marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova. She paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to avoid a doping ban before the 2012 London Olympics.

Papa Massata Diack, then an IAAF marketing consultant, is wanted for questioning in France and subject to an international arrest warrant.