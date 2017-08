Melbourne's City of Darebin is the second council to have its citizenship powers stripped by the federal government.

Darebin council in Melbourne's north has had its citizenship powers stripped by the federal government a day after voting to cancel Australia Day ceremonies.

The Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Alex Hawke announced the plans on Tuesday, hours after the Darebin mayor said she expected such a move by Canberra.

"They were warned well in advance that politicising citizenship ceremonies would not be tolerated," Mr Hawke said in a statement.