Household concerns around lacklustre wage growth and the pressure of rising energy cost have brought consumer confidence down in the past week.

Consumer confidence has fallen despite a solid labour report, with households concerned around lacklustre wage growth and seemingly ever-rising energy costs.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell 2.2 per cent to 109.2 in the week to August 20, from a high of 118.4 only three weeks earlier.

Four out of the five sub-indices posted declines, with sentiment around personal finances particularly faltering.