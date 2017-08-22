Te Maire Martin has slotted into the Cowboys' halves in Johnathan Thurston's absence. (AAP)

As fitness tests go, running at Cronulla juggernaut Andrew Fifita was hard to beat for recovering North Queensland playmaker Te Maire Martin.

"I think I would rather run at a bus," Martin said.

But the Cowboys five-eighth believes the true test for his troublesome knee awaits in Friday night's must win NRL clash with Wests Tigers -- former teammate James Tedesco.

Martin said he had emerged unscathed since Cronulla zeroed in on his ongoing knee issue upon yet another return from injury in last round's 26-16 loss that put a dent in the Cowboys' top eight hopes.

Sharks wrecking ball Fifita appeared hell bent on testing Martin, running straight at the playmaker throughout the round 24 clash.

"I tried to tackle him (Fifita) three times in one carry I think," Martin laughed.

"The Sharks tested it (knee). I got stuck in a few awkward places but finished the game so it is all good."

He may be relieved that his Fifita ordeal is over but admitted an even more daunting task awaited in Tedesco.

After spending his Holden Cup days from 2014-15 lining up against Tedesco in defensive drills, Martin believed the Tigers No.1 was harder to stop than the hulking Fifita.

"No question Tedesco (is harder to tackle). Blink and he is gone. It's not too much fun defending against him," Martin said.

"I would line up against him at training (for defensive drills). I wasn't too happy with that.

"Trying to tackle him you just try and guess where he is going to be, you just close your eyes and jump at him.

"You can't tackle him one on one. You need support around you.

"We will be working on our line speed."

Now with six games under his belt since a mid-season switch from Penrith, Martin hoped to keep putting his body on the line to help the seventh-placed Cowboys seal a finals berth with two rounds left.

"It's all part of the job. It's what you have to do," he said.

"I think everyone is prepared to put their body on the line for the team.

"And I am at 100 per cent now pretty much (with his knee). I don't feel it too much anymore."

The Cowboys have received a boost with back-rower Gavin Cooper (calf) and fullback Lachlan Coote (ankle) returning to training on Tuesday before coach Paul Green confirmed his round 25 team.