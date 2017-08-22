Fremantle defender Garrick Ibbotson says he found it difficult to tell his teammates of his retirement plans.

Fremantle defender Garrick Ibbotson has announced his AFL retirement, but he won't be the last Docker to call it a day this year.

Ibbotson played 177 games across 11 years, having a key role in Fremantle's defence during that period.

The 29-year-old played the first 10 games of this season, but hasn't won senior selection since.

He hopes to end 2017 with a WAFL premiership with Peel Thunder.

Ibbotson is set to be joined by Zac Dawson in retirement.

And the futures of Zac Clarke, Danyle Pearce, Jon Griffin, Matt Taberner, Harley Balic, Michael Apeness, and Nick Suban are also up in the air.

Ibbotson said telling his Dockers teammates about his retirement was difficult.

"I wasn't really looking forward to do it to be honest," Ibbotson said.

"I contemplated telling the guys informally on the track but that didn't work out, so I did it after the team meeting.

"When you are looking at guys' faces and telling them you are going to be out the door next year, it was never going to be easy,

"But as hard as it is to leave a football club, I think it's the right time for me and I am happy with my decision."

Ibbotson missed out on Fremantle's 2013 grand final loss to Hawthorn because of an achilles tendon injury.

He said he watched on with pride as his team marched through the finals series to reach the decider.

"Being able to travel to Melbourne and watch the team play is something I will never forget," Ibbotson said.