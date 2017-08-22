Danyle Pearce played 154 AFL games for Port Adelaide before joining Fremantle in late 2012. (AAP)

Fremantle veteran Danyle Pearce says Sunday's incident isn't the first time he's been racially abused during his AFL career.

Fremantle veteran Danyle Pearce has decided against taking action against a man who racially abused him during Sunday's 104-point AFL loss to Richmond in Perth.

The fan was a guest in a corporate box when he racially abused Pearce, who was an emergency for the match.

The man contacted the club on Monday offering to personally apologise to Pearce, who has played 101 games for the Dockers.

"The incident on Sunday was not the first time I have experienced racism in my playing career," Pearce said.

"It is unfortunate to think that racist attitudes still exist in this day and age.

"I try to put experiences like this behind me and realise it demonstrates a lack of understanding and education on behalf of the person."