Engineering services firm Monadelphous Group's annual profit has fallen 14 per cent as competition and reduced spending by customers put pressure on its margins.

The company made a net profit of $57.6 million in the year to June 30, down from $67 million in the prior year, and said a fall in activity in the construction market was partially offset by increased maintenance activity in the resources and energy sectors.

Monadelphous declared a fully franked final dividend of 30 cents per share, down two cents from a year ago.