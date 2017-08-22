A GoFundMe page to support the Sydney-based Cadman family following the Barcelona terror attack has reached more than $90,000.

More than $90,000 has been raised in just two days to help the family of seven-year-old Julian Cadman who was killed in the Barcelona terror attack.

Julian was sightseeing with his mum in Barcelona when a van ploughed into crowds in the Spanish city's busy Las Ramblas pedestrian mall on Thursday, killing the Sydney boy and seriously injuring his mother.

Jumarie "Jom" Cadman remains in a Barcelona hospital, with her husband Andrew by her side after he flew to Spain from Sydney.

She has undergone surgery but will need several operations before returning home, Mr Cadman's employer and friend Scott Bowman says.

"No amount of money is going to bring young Julian back, but if the only worry I can relieve is a financial one, then I'm going to do what I can," Mr Bowman told 2GB Radio on Monday.

By Tuesday at 9am the GoFundMe page had already reached $90,000.