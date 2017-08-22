MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - It was a familiar tale for Manchester City -- waves of attacks, relentless pressure but missed chances meant Pep Guardiola's side needed an 82nd minute equaliser from Raheem Sterling to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

In City's defence, they had to play the entire second half with 10 men after full-back Kyle Walker was shown a red card on the stroke of halftime.

But while pleased with the spirit his team showed, City's Spanish coach could not disguise his frustration with his side's failure to convert their chances.

"The second half we made a good performance, similar like last season when we played them here. We created the chances in the first half but we did not finish them," said Guardiola.

"We created chances, before their goal, three or four... our amount of opportunities on target or close to target was good, we were there all the time but we never gave up.

"All you can do is try to create the chances. Maybe one day it will change. I think last season we were the team who made the most chances," added the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser he was pleased with a point from a difficult trip.

"When you play at City it is always tough, how they play, how they try to play but I think the gameplan was perfect, we had a good defensive organisation... it was really tough, we had good man-marking.

"But with the quality they have they will always create chances and you need to be a little bit lucky," he said.

That luck perhaps came with the red card for Walker but Everton faced relentless pressure from a City team down a man.

"We scored the goal, of course I am disappointed now to be one-nil up, 11 against 10, but I think we did wrong thing in the second half, we played too much long ball," said the Dutchman.

"It is a good point. I am happy, we worked hard for that point."

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)