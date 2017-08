Penrith captain Matt Moylan won't play again before the NRL finals after suffering another hamstring strain in Sunday's win over Canberra.

Moylan has battled hamstring woes throughout the second half of the season, but it's understood the latest injury in a new one as Penrith look to press their top four claims.

Tyrone May will play at five-eighth for the Panthers after scoring the match-winning try over the Raiders, while Moylan's injury is set to rule him out for at least two weeks.