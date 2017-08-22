Senators will consider new rules over what can be worn in the chamber in the wake of Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt.

Pauline Hanson's burqa stunt may be a one-off, as Senate President Stephen Parry considers asking senators to adopt a dress code for the chamber.

Senator Parry is weighing up asking the procedures committee, when parliament returns on September 4, to consider rule changes which would then be put to senators for approval.

Attorney-General George Brandis, who is on the committee, said on Sunday he would support such a reference from the president.

He said Senator Parry had had to act "in real time" to respond to Senator Hanson's stunt last week and it was appropriate now to take the time to review the guidelines.

The committee could also be asked to consider powers to back up any new dress code.

While the Speaker can and does boot MPs from the lower house for disorderly conduct, the president does not have the same powers in the Senate.

It is understood Labor is open to the idea of giving the president a general power to regulate good conduct.

Past Senate presidents have ruled it is not in order to wear in the chamber T-shirts or other clothing bearing slogans or other campaign material.

Senator Parry said in July 2014 such garments would "allow senators to participate in debate in a non-verbal way, other than by receiving the call from the chair".

"It would be highly undesirable to have debate in the Senate reduced to the level of displaying such material," he said at the time.

Senate practice says the matter of dress is "left to the judgement of senators, individually and collectively, subject to any ruling by the president".

The question of allowing the president to kick out unruly members, as occurs in the House of Representatives, was considered by the procedures committee in 2015 but it decided not to act on it.

The committee noted at the time standing orders allowed the president to "name" a senator who engages in disorderly conduct and that senator is required to make either an explanation or apology.

A motion may be moved for the suspension of the senator from the sitting of the Senate for the remainder of the day.

Longer periods of suspension apply in the case of second or subsequent offences within a calendar year.