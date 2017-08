Poultry producer Inghams has exceeded its prospectus forecasts to more than double its full-year statutory net profit to $59.1 million.

Recently listed poultry producer Inghams Group has delivered a full-year net profit of $59.1 million, ahead of its forecast, with a boost from strong chicken sales to supermarkets and restaurants.

Inghams, which listed on the ASX in November, posted revenue for the 53-week 2016/17 year of $2.43 billion, up 5.1 per cent on the previous 52-week period.

The company declared a fully franked final dividend of 9.5 cents and said it expects continued growth in poultry volumes.