The West Bromwich Albion striker was dismissed for elbowing Matthew Lowton after scoring the decisive goal in Albion's 1-0 victory.

Referee Martin Atkinson's decision was upheld by an FA commission and Robson-Kanu will now miss three games.

Robson-Kanu is ineligible for Tuesday's EFL Cup clash with Accrington Stanley and the Premier League games with Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Chopra)