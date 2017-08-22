Liberal MP Craig Kelly wants Malcolm Turnbull to agree to an audit of the citizenship status of every politician.

A Liberal MP is backing a Greens call for a citizenship audit of all federal politicians, insisting his government needs to clear the air.

The Turnbull government has rejected calls for an audit even though seven MPs and senators have been referred to the High Court, and backbencher Craig Kelly wants his colleagues to reconsider.

"It's in our best interest to clear this issue up as quickly as we possibly can," he told ABC radio on Tuesday, warning confusion in the media is reflected in the government's bad polling.