Off-contract hooker Michael Lichaa says his lack of opportunities to run out of dummy-half at Canterbury have stopped him from showing off his best attributes.

Michael Lichaa has promised potential NRL buyers he's got far more to offer out of dummy-half than what he's been able to show at Canterbury.

Lichaa had his future sealed by the Bulldogs last week when he was told to be on the field for a farewell presentation at the end of Sunday's game against Manly.

He has met with a number of other clubs, including Newcastle, and is hopeful of having his future sorted in the coming weeks.

But while the Bulldogs rake is thankful for the opportunities presented to him under coach Des Hasler, it's no secret he has suffered a considerable fall in the NRL's hooking ranks.

"I was definitely always a runner coming through and I feel like that was probably my strength," Lichaa told AAP.

"And the way we've been playing I haven't really been able to do that.

"That is frustrating."

Lichaa needs a change in his attacking structures just as much as the Bulldogs do.

The Cronulla junior arrived in a player swap for Michael Ennis in 2015, and at the time was heralded as one of the game's next big talents.

Sharks officials long saw his ability to dart out of dummy-half and create momentum as his strongest trait, well above his service out of the ruck.

But under the Bulldogs' attacking regime, Lichaa has run the ball an average of just 3.2 times per game for 31 metres.

I've learned a lot at the Bulldogs, I never thought I would be able to play 80 minutes and make 60 tackles in a game - that's something I can take away," Lichaa said.

"But the best thing for me would be to have a fresh start and a change and play the way I know I can play.

"That's really running the ball - that's my best aspect, hopefully I can get that back."

Lichaa may need to use the end-of-season World Cup for Lebanon to impress prospective buyers.

Before Sunday's win over Manly, he'd played just a combined 21 minutes in the NRL since round 18, making the task of selling himself even more difficult.

"When you're off contract and you get dropped you can't really do much," he said.

"But getting back in there I felt like I made a difference to the team."