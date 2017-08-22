The so-called lobster-with-a-mobster scandal has followed Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy into a second parliamentary sitting week.

The Victorian government continues to snip at Opposition Leader Matthew Guy over his controversial lobster dinner with an alleged mobster.

Greens MP Ellen Sandell on Tuesday quizzed Premier Daniel Andrews on whether the government would pursue political donations reform during question time.

Mr Andrews did not directly answer the question, but instead used it as an opportunity to launch an attack, calling Mr Guy "a fraud when he pretends to care about victims of crime", but dines with an alleged crime boss.