Victoria's government will run a matchmaking website for tenants and landlords who want longer term leases.

Victorians looking for a serious relationship lasting longer than five years can find one online thanks to a government matchmaking service - for tenants and landlords.

Rental agreements of more than five years will be possible under reforms to residential tenancy laws being introduced into parliament this week.

An online matching service will also be created to connect landlords and tenants looking for longer leases.

"Right now, too many families are forced to move from house to house, year after year, because they can't find a long-term lease," Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz said on Tuesday.

"The new online matching service will connect tenants and landlords, making it easier for people interested in long-term leases to get the certainty they want."

Funding of $1.25 million has been set aside for the reforms, which the government plans to have in place by the end of the year.

But opposition consumer affairs spokeswoman Emma Kealy said money was being wasted on a taxpayer-funded website that effectively mirrored the service provided by commercial real estate websites.