Murray Goulburn has reported a $370.8 million full-year loss and has been sounded out by potential buyers for all or part of the troubled dairy co-operative.

The dairy processor, which scrapped its final dividend after what chief executive Avi Mervis called "a difficult year", says it has received unsolicited indicative proposals since it launched a strategic review in June.

"These proposals have ranged from concepts around certain non-core assets to larger proposals including whole of company transactions," Murray Goulburn said in a statement to the ASX.