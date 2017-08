Liberal MP Linda Sudmalis' citizenship is under scrutiny again after it was revealed a document from when she was 10 described her as "British-Australian".

Ms Sudmalis, who was born in Australia and maintains she has never held British citizenship, told Fairfax Media her father filled out the incoming passenger card on her behalf in 1966.

"He labelled my nationality as British-Australian because my mother is British. I did not travel on a passport of any sort for that trip to Australia."