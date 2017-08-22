Norway ski star Therese Johaug will miss next year's winter Olympics after losing her appeal against a doping ban and having her suspension extended.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says the Norwegian cross-country skier must serve an "appropriate" 18-month ban which expires next April.

Johaug, a 2010 Vancouver Olympics gold medalist and seven-time world champion, tested positive for clostebol during high-altitude off-season training last year.

A Norwegian Olympic tribunal imposed just a 13-month ban after accepting she used a team-approved lotion in Italy to treat sunburned lips.

The ban stopped Johaug defending her overall World Cup title last season, but initially cleared the 29-year-old star to return in November ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Johaug asked CAS to overturn her ban. The International Ski Federation sought a longer punishment.