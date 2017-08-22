Papua New Guinea-focused Oil Search says first-half profit increased more than fivefold to $US129.1 million on the back of higher energy prices and lower costs.

The Papua New Guinea-focused company says higher average oil and gas prices helped lift revenue 16 per cent to $US676.2 million, while a 12 per cent drop in operating costs improved operating margin to 74 per cent.

Oil Search increased its interim dividend from one cent to four cents and slightly lifted the bottom end of its full-year production guidance to between 29.0 and 30.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.