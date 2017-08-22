Debris lie on a road after an earthquake hit the island of Ischia, near Naples, Southern Italy, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AAP)

One person has been killed at least 20 injured after an earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude hit the Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, with a number of building collapsing.

Residents and tourists on the island, which is crowded at the height of the summer season, ran out on to the streets from homes and hospitals after the quake on Monday night.

Television images showed that about six buildings in the town of Casamicciola as well as a church had collapsed in the quake, which hit just before 9pm.

Roberto Allocca, a doctor from a local hospital, told Sky TG24 television that at least 20 people had been treated for minor injuries. Most of the hospital had been evacuated and the injured were being treated outside.

Media reports said one woman was killed when she was hit by falling rubble from a church.

Civil protection squads were already on the island because of brushfires and more were arriving from the mainland.

The television reports said the buildings that collapsed appeared to have been inhabited and a number of people were still unaccounted for.