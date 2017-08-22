Spanish police say they have shot a man who appeared to be wearing an explosives belt; media report he is the driver of the van in the Barcelona terror attack.

Spain's bomb squad is using a robot to get close to a man shot by police who public television says is the man wanted for driving a van into crowds on a Barcelona boulevard last week, killing 13 people, including an Australian boy.

Police said the man was wearing what appeared to be an explosive belt, which would be a reason for calling in the bomb squad.

Spanish public television, citing sources close to the investigation, said the man is Younes Abouyaaqoub, who police named earlier on Monday as the driver of the van that caused carnage in Barcelona.