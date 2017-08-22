Sam Butler, a member of West Coast's 2006 premiership side, has played his last game of AFL. (AAP)

Sam Butler was 20 years old when he won a flag with West Coast in 2006, but a shoulder injury means he won't get a farewell match.

The last member of West Coast's 2006 premiership side has announced his AFL retirement, with Sam Butler saying the time is right to hang up his boots.

Butler was just 20 years old when he played in the '06 flag.

A series of soft tissue injuries restricted him to just 166 games over 14 years, and his 2017 campaign was ended by a serious shoulder injury.

"It has been a wonderful ride, but the time has come," the 31-year-old said.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it and when I take the time to reflect, I know I'll be really proud of what I have achieved.

"To be a life member of this footy club and to have played in a premiership team have been really special moments in my life.

"When I look back on my career I have absolutely no regrets."

Butler also played in the losing 2005 and 2013 grand finals.

Matt Priddis and Sam Mitchell have also announced their retirements, with the pair to play out the season.

The futures of Drew Petrie and forward Mark LeCras remain up in the air.

Defender Eric Mackenzie is expected to earn a new one-year deal after working his way back into West Coast's best 22 this season.

West Coast's finals hopes hang in the balance heading into Sunday's clash with Adelaide at Domain Stadium.

The Eagles need to beat the Crows and rely on other results to fall their way if they are to sneak into the top eight.

Butler is confident about West Coast's future, saying there's a strong core of young players ready to carry the team to the ultimate success.