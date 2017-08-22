Internationals captain Nick Price is backing Jason Day and Adam Scott to have big impact on golf's Presidents Cup clash with the United States despite their lacklustre seasons.

World No.9 Day and No.19 Scott are winless in 2017 and failed to card a top-five finish at the majors, but Price is confident his two big guns can lead the way for the 12-man Internationals team on and off the course.

Zimbabwean Price is hopeful Scott, who will arrive for the biennial teams event in New Jersey starting on September 26 having not played a tournament in five weeks, will be revitalised after his break in Australia.

Scott is at his Gold Coast home as he and wife Marie awaiting the birth of their second child, causing him to skip the FedEx Cup playoffs and end his season prematurely at the US PGA Championship.

"Adam will arrive having just welcomed his second child, so he will be on cloud nine when he gets to New York," Price told AAP.

"I don't think I'm going to need to fire (the Australians) up. Day, Scott and Marc Leishman - they are really into it."

Price, whose five playing appearances for the Internationals included the team's only victory (1998), believes former world No.1 Day will have a better showing than at the 2015 Cup, when he was coming off a great season.

The Queenslander contributed just one point for the Internationals then as they lost to the Americans in South Korea.

"We're going to see a different Jason Day this time. At the last Presidents Cup, he was so tired because he had such a great (American) summer and then had to jump on a plane to Korea," said Price, referring to Day's four wins from seven starts leading into the 2015 Cup.

But the 60-year-old Price said the influence of Day and Scott, who will be contesting his eighth Presidents Cup, won't just be on the scoreboard.

"When Adam Scott or Jason Day are talking to the youngsters in the team, they're going to be listening to two guys they have idolised for 10 years," said Price.

"They'll be putting all their emotions on the table and the youngsters will realise how much this Cup means."

Price also urged Brisbane youngster Cameron Smith to use his tie for seventh at last week's Wyndham Championship as a launchpad into a hot FedEx Cup playoffs run to claim a spot on the Internationals team.

The 24-year-old Smith is currently 41st in the International team standings, which is calculated using world ranking points, and has until September 6 to play his way into the team.

Smith also sits at 40th in the FedEx Cup standings and is assured of a hearty run into the four-tournament playoffs which begin at the Northern Trust in New York this week.

"I'm looking at him Cam Smith; sure. If he plays well the next couple weeks, he is certainly going to be a candidate," said Price.