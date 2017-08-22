Prince Frederik and his royal entourage have been denied entry to a Brisbane bar. (AAP)



The owner of the Brisbane bar that initially refused entry to Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik because he did not have ID has lashed out at the state's "ridiculous" lockout laws.

The prince, who is in Australia for a yachting regatta, and his entourage fell foul of Queensland's tough liquor laws at the Jade Buddha in the CBD just before midnight on Friday.

Jade Buddha co-owner Phil Hogan told ABC radio the experience was embarrassing for all involved and particularly difficult for his security staff.

He said Prince Frederick arrived with plain-clothes police from the Dignitary Protection Unit who asked he be allowed to enter despite not having ID.

Security did an internet search to confirm the prince's identity while the officers contacted the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation for approval for him to enter the venue, Mr Hogan said.

Even with a one-off approval, Mr Hogan admitted "probably bending the rules".

He said the incident was the "tip of the iceberg" for a problem facing people going to venues every night of the week.

"For every prince that gets knocked back there's a million normal people. We are dealing with this all the time."

"With all the best intention of lawmakers, it's a ridiculous law. It was bound to happen."