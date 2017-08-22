Scotland is the latest country to host the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The Queen's Baton Relay has arrived in Scotland as it tours the globe ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The baton made its first stop in Glasgow, which hosted the last Commonwealth Games in 2014.

It is making a 230,000km journey over 388 days, travelling through Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The baton, which left Buckingham Palace in March carrying a message from the Queen, will arrive in Australia in December and travel through the country, finishing its journey at the Opening Ceremony on April 4.

In Glasgow, the 42nd stop of its global tour, the baton visited a range of youth and community projects with a strong focus on the legacy of the previous Games.

Michael Jamieson, Olympic and Commonwealth silver medallist in swimming, was the first baton bearer as the relay arrived at Glasgow School of Sport.

He was accompanied by Louise Martin, president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, and Jon Doig, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Scotland.

The baton will spend five days in Scotland.

Designed for each Games by the host nation, the 2018 Queen's Baton has a distinctive loop design and has been made using macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic, sourced from Gold Coast waterways.