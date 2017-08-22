The National Retailers Association says proposed changes to Queensland's retail trading hours aren't worth it after initial changes were watered down.

The National Retailers Association says proposed changes to retail trading hours in Queensland are "farcical" and won't make any difference for consumers or retail operators.

The legislation is on the agenda for state parliament this week after being delayed earlier this year to secure support from the crossbench.

The reforms are designed to standardise trading hours across Queensland, includes provisions to expand trading hours for retailers like hardware stores and butchers, while also allowing Sunday trading for stores previously blocked.

However a number of amendments have been made to the initial bill, including a five-year moratorium on retailers currently applying to trade on Sundays for the first time.

NRA chief executive Dominique Lamb said the concessions made to the crossbench MPs mean the changes proposed by the initial review have been so watered down that it would be better if the changes didn't go ahead at all.

"Queensland retailers have been fighting with one arm tied behind their backs as they are forced to close their doors and hand the market over to internet stores and overseas competition from the likes of Amazon," she said.

"Now their state government has tied the other arm behind their backs as well."

But Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace insisted the Labor government had got the balance right by implementing the five-year moratorium.

"Rather than this revolving door of instability around trading hours in this state, there will not be now an opt-in," she said. "We will keep it the way it is for stability not only for small business but for large business.

" I guess if you've got both sides a little unhappy you must know the balance is right."

The two Katter's Australia Party MPs in Queensland parliament will block the legislation as they say it would hurt small operators in regional areas.

But the minority government is believed to have the support of independents Billy Gordon and Rob Pyne to pass the changes with the deciding vote of speaker Peter Wellington if needed.